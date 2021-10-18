Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

COVID-19: Another batch of Sinopharm vaccine delivered to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has acquired another batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19, a total of 200,000 doses, the ministry of health said in a statement today.

“The imported batch of the vaccine will soon be available at primary healthcare centers and mobile vaccination sites”, the statement said.

The following vaccines are available in Armenia: AstraZenca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, CoronaVac, Moderna.

 

