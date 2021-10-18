Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

EU’s Special Representative to visit Yerevan, Tbilisi and Baku

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar will pay a visit to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“Takeoff again for meetings in Baku, Tbilisi and Yerevan. The EU is engaged to work with its partners for a South Caucasus that is prosperous and at peace”, Toivo Klaar said on Twitter.








