EU’s Special Representative to visit Yerevan, Tbilisi and Baku

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar will pay a visit to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“Takeoff again for meetings in Baku, Tbilisi and Yerevan. The EU is engaged to work with its partners for a South Caucasus that is prosperous and at peace”, Toivo Klaar said on Twitter.