Prominent Italian saxophonist Federico Mondelci to give concert in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prominent Italian saxophonist Federico Mondelci will visit Armenia to give a concert in memory of legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour and Russian-Armenian composer Michael Tariverdiev.

The concert will take place on October 26 at the Aram Khachatryan concert hall.

The State Chamber Orchestra of Armenia led by artistic director and chief conductor Vahan Martirosyan will perform at the concert.

New covers of the works of Aznavour and Tariverdiev will be presented to the audience.

