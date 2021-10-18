COVID-19: Armenia reports 1192 new cases, 27 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. 1192 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 283,183, the ministry of healthcare reports.

11,204 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 17.

996 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 254,932.

The death toll has risen to 5805 (27 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 21,212.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1234 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan