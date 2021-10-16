COVID-19: Armenian healthcare ministry reports 1863 new cases, 41 deaths

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 1863 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 280,294, the Armenian healthcare ministry reported.

The total number of recoveries reached 253,146 (935 in the last 24 hours).

19,360 tests were administered in the last 24 hours.

41 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5754. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1233 other individuals (1 in the last 24 hours) who died from co-morbidities.

As of October 16 the number of active cases stood at 20,161.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan