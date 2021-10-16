LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.43% to $3185.50, copper price up by 3.42% to $10177.00, lead price up by 3.54% to $2340.00, nickel price up by 2.96% to $19830.00, tin price up by 1.97% to $37500.00, zinc price up by 7.31% to $3757.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price up by 0.36% to $56500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.