Armenia’s war-time Defense Minister to remain on remand

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeal rejected the defense's appeal to lift the detention as the precautionary measure of former Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan, ARMENPRESS reports Tonoyan’s lawyer Sergey Hovhannisyan told the reporters near the court.

"The court rejected our appeal. The decision of the court of first instance was left in force”, the lawyer said.

He stated that the defense, although has not yet received the copy of the decision, is not familiar with the content, but, given the arguments presented in their complaint, was convinced that it should be upheld. The defense is going to appeal the decision after receiving it.

"I do not know in which instance, I do not know when, in which international court it will be possible in the future, but I assure you that the restriction of David Tonoyan's right to freedom will be registered unequivocally”, Sergey Hovhannisyan said.

Davit Tonoyan is facing a criminal case related to abuse in the process of supplying ammunition. Tonoyan was arrested on September 30.