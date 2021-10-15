Kazakhstan to host 2022 CIS summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the CIS Council of Heads of State will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan on October 14, 2022, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee – Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev told reporters today, summing up the results of the session of the Council held in Minsk, Belarus on October 14.

Lebedev didn’t rule out that informal meetings of the leaders of the CIS states could take place before the Nur-Sultan summit. “Today the pandemic obstructs this, but we all are very confident that we will eventually overcome that disease and will again return to the situation when we can meet directly. If there is such an opportunity, I am deeply convinced that it will be followed by informal meetings of the leaders of the CIS states”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan