Brent oil price on the ICE exchange up over $ 85/barrel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The cost of a Brent crude oil futures contract for December 2021 delivery on the London ICE exchange went up by 1.23% and reached $ 85.03 per barrel, according to data from the trading floor at 10:50 Moscow time on Friday.

The last time the price of Brent exceeded $ 85 per barrel was in October 2018. By 10:05 Moscow time, the price of Brent crude oil slowed down its growth to $ 84.74 per barrel (+ 0.88%), reports TASS.

The cost of a WTI crude oil futures went up by 0.73% to $ 81.36 per barrel.