We welcome our brothers and sisters - Cuban President invites Armenian tourists to his country

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Cuba facilitates the entry of tourists from the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, including the Republic of Armenia, starting from November 15, it will not require a PCR test certificate from them, ARMENPRESS reports President of EEU observer state Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel during the remote sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, one of the promising areas for cooperation between Cuba and the EEU states is energy, including renewable energy, as well as tourism.

“We are ready to create favorable and attractive conditions for tourists from the member states of the union. For that, it is necessary to promote Cuba as a tourist destination through various channels, interregional platforms and media. Starting from November 15, when more than 90% of the Cuban population will be vaccinated, our borders will gradually open, we will also ease the sanitary measures for ariving visitors”, Miguel Díaz-Canel said.

According to Canel, tourists arriving to Cuba will not be required to have a PCR test certificate, and vaccination certificates will be recognized.

"We welcome our guests in advance, our brothers and sisters from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia," the Cuban President said.

The Republic of Cuba, according to the President, is proud of its friendship with each member state of the Eurasian Economic Union, reaffirming its desire to further develop bilateral relations in the fields of common interest and to continue working together to strengthen the Eurasian integration project.

"It is not an easy task, but we are convinced that if there is political will, we will achieve it”, the President emphasized.