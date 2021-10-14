Armenian, Russian FMs exchange ideas on regional, international security issues

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Minsk to participate in the sitting of the CIS Council of Ministers, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on October 14.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed issues related to the further development of the Armenian-Russian multisectoral cooperation and allied relations.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to international and regional security and stability. Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov also discussed issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.