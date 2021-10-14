Russian Defense Ministry delivers 50 thousand doses of Sputnik-V vaccine to Armenian MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. In line with the agreement reached between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergey Shoygu, the Russian Defense Ministry provided the Armenian Ministry of Defense with 50,000 doses of "Sputnik-V" vaccine.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the vaccines were delivered to Armenia on October 14 with a military airplane.

“The vaccines will be used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Armenia, and a part of the batch will be allocated to the Ministry of Health for vaccination of civilians.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia thanks the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for transferring the batch of vaccine to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, as well as for providing effective assistance in the fight against the epidemic”, reads the statement of MoD Armenia.