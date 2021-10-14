Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-10-21

YEREVAN, 14 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 478.76 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.01 drams to 555.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.69 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.97 drams to 656.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 252.43 drams to 27486.37 drams. Silver price up by 3.47 drams to 352.26 drams. Platinum price down by 13.63 drams to 15531.02 drams.