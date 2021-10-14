Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Armenian, Russian FMs to discuss bilateral issues, Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are holding a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, reports TASS.

“Recently we had a detailed talk with you in Moscow, but today we can discuss both bilateral and some additional regional issues, of course. Karabakh must always be in our focus”, the Russian FM said at the beginning of the meeting.

Later the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs are expected to hold a meeting in Minsk.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








