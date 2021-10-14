We expressed serious concern over external illegal sanctions against CIS countries – Belarus FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Belarus' Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei presented details from the CIS foreign ministerial meeting, BelTA reports.

“We consistently highlight the importance of cohesion and interaction within the CIS for an effective response to common challenges and threats. In this context, we have expressed our serious concern over the constantly expanding use of unlimited and illegal unilateral sanctions against the CIS countries from outside,” Vladimir Makei said.

According to him, during the ministerial meeting, the foreign ministers had a meaningful conversation about the international agenda and cooperation in the Commonwealth. The situation near the CIS external borders was also discussed in detail, with a focus on the developments in Central Asia.