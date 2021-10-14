Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Armenian FM to participate in session of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Minsk

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Minsk on October 14-15 to take part in the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, the foreign ministry said in a statement today.

The minister will have meetings with the counterparts of the CIS states in Minsk.

 

