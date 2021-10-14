Minister of infrastructures visits Shurnukh to inspect ongoing construction of homes

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan visited the town of Shurnukh to inspect the ongoing construction of 13 residential homes intended for residents who’ve been deprived of their properties.

“The first phase construction works are expected to be completed by yearend. The program will be completed entirely in three years,” he said.

Barns are also under construction.

The government allocated 470 million drams for the project.

