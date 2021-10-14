LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.52% to $3089.00, copper price up by 0.66% to $9560.00, lead price up by 0.27% to $2245.00, nickel price down by 0.80% to $19195.00, tin price stood at $36550.00, zinc price up by 3.80% to $3369.50, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.