Azerbaijan releases Iranian truck drivers arrested earlier on Goris-Kapan road – Mehr

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has released the Iranian truck drivers who had been arrested on Goris-Kapan road, ARMENPRESS reports Iranian Mehr agency informs.

The news agency noted that the release of the Iranian drivers preceded a telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan.

On the Vorotan section of the Goris-Kapan highway, the masked and armed Azerbaijani servicemen stopped the drivers of the Iranian trucks, checked the documents and demanded money, substantiating that "they have to pay a tax to enter the territory of their country." They then arrested the Iranian drivers.