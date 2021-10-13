Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-10-21

YEREVAN, 13 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.47 drams to 479.18 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.68 drams to 553.88 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.68 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.07 drams to 652.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 57.94 drams to 27233.94 drams. Silver price up by 1.73 drams to 348.79 drams. Platinum price down by 292.57 drams to 15544.65 drams.