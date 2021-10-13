Catholicos Karekin II, Russia’s Patriarch Kirill, Azerbaijan-based Chairman of CMO Allahshukur Pashazadeh meet in Moscow

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral meeting of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill and the Azerbaijan-based Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazadeh took place at the Danilov Monastery, the headquarters of the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow, RIA Novosti reported.

“We’ve gathered here today to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said. “I hope that you and I will find the right words which are greatly needed for our peoples.”

The Patriarch expressed hope that Karekin II and Pashazadeh’s reputations “can have favorable impact on people’s thoughts”.

“And I believe that the fact that we are meeting today and your dialogue will become an example for everyone,” Patriarch Kirill added.

Patriarch Kirill warned that there are people who are attempting to justify violence, bloodshed and cruelty with religion. “We are called to definitively jointly respond to attempts of linking religion with war. Religious wars are the horrendous guilty pages of mankind’s history. May God bless our work and help us to find mutual-understanding, which will contribute to achieving long-term peace.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan