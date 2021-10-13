New buses from China to serve 17 routes in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The documentation process for the first batch of buses, a total of 53, delivered by China to Armenia’s capital Yerevan is underway, spokesperson to the Mayor of Yerevan Hakob Karapetyan told Armenpress.

He informed that the next batches will arrive soon. There will be a total of 211 buses delivered by China.

“At the moment we cannot mention exact dates, but everything is being done for the buses to quickly start their operation. I can say approximately that the new buses will operate by the yearend. The buses will be in different routes and will serve all districts. We can say that nearly 17 routes will be served”, he said.

