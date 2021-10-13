S&P Global Ratings assigns 'B+' long-term, 'B' short-term ratings for Armenia; Outlook Positive
10:23, 13 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. S&P Global Ratings assigned for the first time on October 12 the B+ sovereign rating (foreign currency and national currency long-term credit issuer) to Armenia with a positive outlook, the cenbank reported.
In addition, S&P Global Ratings also assigned the B rating for short-term issuance.
This is the first time that the S&P is assigning ratings to Armenia.
