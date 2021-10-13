LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 October:

The price of aluminum up by 1.29% to $3073.00, copper price up by 0.23% to $9497.00, lead price up by 0.09% to $2239.00, nickel price down by 0.10% to $19350.00, tin price up by 0.14% to $36550.00, zinc price up by 1.60% to $3246.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.