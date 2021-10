Indian FM arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has arrived in Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met his Indian counterpart at Zvartnots airport.

"I am glad to have arrived in Armenia on my first foreign ministerial visit. I am very happy to see a historical connection with my home state," the Indian Foreign Minister wrote in Armenian on his Twitter page.