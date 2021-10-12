Alen Simonyan, head of the ICRC delegation in Armenia discuss issues related to Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan received the Head of the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia Thierry Ribo on October 12, ARMENPESS was infomred from the press service of the National Assembly.

Alen Simonyan highlighted the humanitarian activity of the ICRC in Armenia and noted that he is ready to make every effort to contribute to the effective and rapid solution of a number of issues.

Thierry Ribo presented to the President of the National Assembly the main goals and directions of the activity of the International Committee of the Red Cross, detailed the mission of the structure headed by him in connection with the Artsakh conflict, especially during the last year.

The parties discussed issues related to the captives detained in Azerbaijan and missing persons. They also referred to the humanitarian situation in Artsakh following the 44-day war.

Thierry Ribo noted that the representatives of the organization regularly meet with the families of the victims, missing persons and prisoners, and through regular visits monitor the conditions of detention of our compatriots in Azerbaijan. One of the goals of this work is to prevent the vanishing of the captives and to help them stay in touch with their relatives.