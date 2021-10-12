Armenian PM in Moscow for Putin meeting
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is in Russia on a working visit, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said.
Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 10.12-21:36 Dominance of the political factor complicates negotiations on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement - Patriarch Kirill
- 10.12-20:48 Iran announces about possessing evidence of terrorists in Azerbaijan
- 10.12-20:15 The visit of Prosecutor General of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia kicks off
- 10.12-19:41 Indian FM arrives in Armenia
- 10.12-19:11 NK conflict remains unsolved – Pashinyan-Putin meeting takes place in Moscow
- 10.12-18:16 Alen Simonyan, head of the ICRC delegation in Armenia discuss issues related to Armenian captives in Azerbaijan
- 10.12-17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-10-21
- 10.12-17:22 Asian Stocks - 12-10-21
- 10.12-16:39 Putin-Pashinyan meeting to be in format of conversation and working dinner, says Kremlin
- 10.12-15:41 Armenian PM in Moscow for Putin meeting
- 10.12-14:16 Returning POWs held illegally by Azerbaijan is top priority for authorities, says Speaker Simonyan
- 10.12-14:08 Armenian President congratulates King Felipe VI of Spain on National Day
- 10.12-13:57 Armenian Speaker of Parliament extends condolences to Georgian counterpart over Batumi residential building collapse
- 10.12-13:12 Authorities investigate alleged unauthorized flights to Baden-Baden involving presidential aircraft
- 10.12-13:00 Armenian high-tech minister, Iranian Ambassador discuss cooperation expansion opportunities
- 10.12-11:59 Pashinyan congratulates Spanish counterpart on National Day
- 10.12-11:39 Yerevan to host first Armenian-French Scientific-Medical Conference
- 10.12-11:11 COVID-19: Armenia reports 903 new cases, 43 deaths in one day
- 10.12-11:04 India’s FM Jaishankar to arrive in Armenia
- 10.12-10:38 At least 2 killed after plane crashes in residential area in California
- 10.12-10:18 Armenia, Holy See sign memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation
- 10.12-09:49 Armenian, Russian defense ministers hold meeting in Moscow
- 10.12-09:44 Armenia considers introducing COVID-19 health pass
- 10.12-09:39 South Korea, US to discuss formal end to Korean War
- 10.12-08:49 European Stocks - 11-10-21
20:09, 10.06.2021
Viewed 2505 times Pashinyan speaks about negotiations on building new nuclear power plant in Armenia
14:43, 10.08.2021
Viewed 1807 times Elections in Armenia showed people’s trust in democracy: ARMENPRESS Exclusive with Lithuanian Prime Minister
14:27, 10.09.2021
Viewed 1746 times Civilian killed in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shooting
20:32, 10.09.2021
Viewed 1576 times Azerbaijan pursues far reaching goals to disrupt Russia's peacekeeping mission - Artsakh's MFA
18:36, 10.07.2021
Viewed 1544 times Armenian Ombudsman presents to Pope Francis torture of Armenian captives and border violations by Azerbaijanis