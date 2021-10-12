Authorities investigate alleged unauthorized flights to Baden-Baden involving presidential aircraft

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigations Service of Armenia launched a criminal case on abuse of power regarding alleged unauthorized flights of the presidential aircraft in between 2008 and 2017.

The plane allegedly flew to the German town of Baden-Baden a number of times without any official reason. The criminal case was opened based on a report by Daniel Ioannisyan, the head of the Union of Informed Citizens organization.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan