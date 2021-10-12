Pashinyan congratulates Spanish counterpart on National Day
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez on National Day, Pashinyan’s Office said.
The message runs as follows,
“Your Excellency,
I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Spain on the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.
Armenia greatly values the Armenian-Spanish relations developing in the spirit of mutual understanding and friendship. I also appreciate your country’s support to the expansion of the Armenia-EU partnership.
I am confident that with joint efforts we will continue to develop and deepen our cooperation in the future for the benefit of our countries.
I wish you good health and all success, and continuous prosperity and progress to your country”.