Yerevan to host first Armenian-French Scientific-Medical Conference

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The first Armenian-French Scientific-Medical Conference dedicated to the treatment and care of the Artsakh war victims will take place at the Yerevan State Medical University after M. Heratsi October 13-15.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said that three public hospitals of France have joined Armenian colleagues in helping the victims of the war.

The purpose of the conference is exchange of experience between Armenia and French doctors, as well as the prospect of lasting cooperation in healthcare between the two countries.

The event is organized by the Assistance publique - Hôpitaux de Paris (AP -HP), Lyon’s University Hospitals and the Centre Hospitalier Le Vinatier of Lyon Hospital, with support of the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, under the high patronage of the Embassy of France in Armenia.

President Armen Sarkissian will attend the opening ceremony of the conference.

