At least 2 killed after plane crashes in residential area in California
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A light plane crashed near a high school, killing at least 2 in Santee, California, TASS reports citing NBC.
According to the aired footage, the plane crashed into residential buildings. Two houses caught fire. Fire and rescue crews are working at the site.
