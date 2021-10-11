Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani religious leaders to meet on October 13

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral meeting of the religious leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will take place in Moscow on October 12-13, ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informed, citing the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in New Nakhichevan and Russia․

The Department of Inter-Christian Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate informed that the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet on October 13 at the Patriarchal and Synodal residence in Danilov Monastery.








