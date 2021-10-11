Artsakh issue is Armenian people’s demand to live in their ancient Christian cradle – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to the Holy See started with a private conversation with Pope Francis on October 11.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President of the Republic thanked His Holiness for the high-level and constructive dialogue between the Holy See and Armenia.

“As the first Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See, it’s a great spiritual satisfaction and honor for me to return to the Apostolic Palace”, President Sarkissian said, adding that he remembers with special pride and warmth the exhibition entitled "Armenia-Rome. Two Thousand Years of Relationships” opened in 1999 in the Sistine Chapel of the Vatican Library to mark the rich historical and cultural past.

Referring to the visits of Pope Francis to Armenia, Armen Sarkissian said, “Those historical visits will always remain bright in the hearts and minds of the Armenian people”. President Sarkissian highlighted the firm position of Pope Francis on the Armenian Genocide.

The President noted with gratitude that at this stage of hard and difficult challenges for Armenia, the Vatican extended a hand of solidarity to Armenia and Armenian people. The best evidence of this is the calls for peace made by Pope Francis during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, as well as the call for the release of Armenian prisoners of war.

The President of Armenia noted that the Artsakh issue is a human rights issue, a demand of the Armenian people to live, create and exercise their inalienable right to self-determination in their ancient Christian cradle.