Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-21

YEREVAN, 11 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.59 drams to 478.71 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.21 drams to 553.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.68 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.14 drams to 651.91 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 138.18 drams to 27291.88 drams. Silver price down by 2.59 drams to 347.06 drams. Platinum price up by 750.98 drams to 15837.22 drams.