Catholicos Karekin II to visit Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Armenian Apostolic Church Karekin II will visit Russia on a two-day trip on October 11 to meet with Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus' Kirill in Moscow.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin said the Catholicos will also participate in a trilateral meeting of the region’s spiritual leaders.

