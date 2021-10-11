Armenian PM to depart for Russia on working visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on October 12, his Office said in a statement.

Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The parties will discuss issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as further steps to strengthen stability, resumption of economic ties and current developments in the region.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin will also discuss issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations, as well as further cooperation in integration unions.