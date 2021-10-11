Armenian FM receives Belarusian Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Aleksandr Konyuk, the ministry said in a press release.

Minister Mirzoyan and Ambassador Konyuk discussed issues relating to the bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of high-level mutual visits, consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as the expansion of the existing legal-contractual base.

In the context of boosting the commercial ties, the officials discussed the activity of the joint Armenian-Belarusian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation.

They also exchanged views on regional affairs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan