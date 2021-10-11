Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Armenian FM receives Belarusian Ambassador

Armenian FM receives Belarusian Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Aleksandr Konyuk, the ministry said in a press release.

Minister Mirzoyan and Ambassador Konyuk discussed issues relating to the bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of high-level mutual visits, consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as the expansion of the existing legal-contractual base.

In the context of boosting the commercial ties, the officials discussed the activity of the joint Armenian-Belarusian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation.

They also exchanged views on regional affairs.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]