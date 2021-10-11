Armenia participates in Anuga 2021, largest trade fair for food and beverage industry in Europe

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry in Europe, in the German city of Cologne.

The trade fair opened on October 9 and will last until October 13.

Armenia is represented by eight companies engaged in herbal tea production, dried fruits and canned food production.

Armenia’s participation to the exhibition became possible on the sidelines of the “Eastern Partnership: Ready to Trade,” an EU4Business initiative, which is implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) with the support of the EU.

Anuga 2021 allows Armenian companies engaged in food processing to examine and introduce the best international practice and latest trends, starting from production to packaging, as well as to establish new partnering ties for boosting export.

