Man killed in shooting outside nightclub in Canada

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A man has been killed after being shot outside a downtown club in the Canadian city of Calgary, TASS reports citing CTV.

The police found the victim in serious condition. He was hospitalized but died a short time later.

At the same time, another man was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators are now clarifying whether the two shootings are connected or not.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan