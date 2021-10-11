Man killed in shooting outside nightclub in Canada
10:24, 11 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A man has been killed after being shot outside a downtown club in the Canadian city of Calgary, TASS reports citing CTV.
The police found the victim in serious condition. He was hospitalized but died a short time later.
At the same time, another man was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Investigators are now clarifying whether the two shootings are connected or not.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
