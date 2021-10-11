Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that the roads across Armenia are passable.

The ministry said that fog is reported in Sisian-Zanger section and Goris town of Syunik province.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








