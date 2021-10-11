Road condition
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that the roads across Armenia are passable.
The ministry said that fog is reported in Sisian-Zanger section and Goris town of Syunik province.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
