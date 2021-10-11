Russian peacekeepers investigate killing of Armenian farmer by Azerbaijani sniper fire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that an Armenian farmer was killed by Azerbaijani gunfire on October 9 in Nagorno Karabakh. It added that an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense said the civilian was shot dead by the Azerbaijani military while conducting agricultural works.

“The Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command is investigating the incident with the involvement of both sides.”

Aram Tepnants, a 55-year-old farmer, was shot dead by Azerbaijani sniper fire in a field near Martakert.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan