Indian FM to pay first ever visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a visit to Armenia on October 12-13, ARMENPRESS reports the Foreign Ministry of India informed.

This will be the first ever visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to the Republic of Armenia.

The progress of bilateral relations and regional developments will be discussed during the visit.

In Armenia, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will have meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, and Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.