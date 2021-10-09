Armenia records 1331 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 1331 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 271 205, the ministry of healthcare reports.

8428 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 8.

894 patients have recovered in one day.

30 patients have passed away, bringing the total number of death cases to 5529.

The number of active cases is 16 896.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1227.