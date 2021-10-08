Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan conquers title of world champion

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Malkhas Amoyan, a member of the Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team, has become the world champion.

ARMENPRESS reports Malkhas Amoyan competed with Russia's representative Sergey Kutuzov at 72 kg weight category for the gold medal at the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships in Oslo, Norway. The Armenian wrestler won 3: 1.

Earlier, Arsen Harutyunyan (61 kg) became a bronze medalist of the freestyle wrestling.