Global Covid-19 cases go over 237 million USD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Global Covid-19 cases have reached 237 million 752 thousand and 820, with 4 millon 852 thousand and 463 death cases. 214 million 811 thousand and 867 have recovered.

ARMENPRESS reports the USA is the leader in terms of the cases – over 45 million cases and over 730 thousand death cases.

The second is India with nearly 34 million cases and 45o thousand deaths.

Braxil remains the third with over 21.5 million cases and nearly 600 thousand death cases.