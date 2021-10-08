Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Basque Parliament demands Azerbaijan to immediately release the Armenian prisoners of war

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Basque Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on October 8, demanding Azerbaijan to release the Armenian war prisoners, ARMENPRESS reports, the Embassy of Armenia in Spain informs.

The resolution makes the following clear demands: immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war, respect for the ceasefire regime, cessation of military incursions into the territory of the Republic of Armenia.








