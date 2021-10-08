Next NATO summit to be held in Madrid June 2022

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The next NATO summit will take place in Madrid on June 29-30, 2022, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

The participants of the summit will adopt a new strategic concept and will discuss the strengthening of the military alliance.

“I am happy to announce that the next NATO summit will be held in Madrid on June 29-30”, Stoltenberg said. “A number of important decisions will be adopted, they will discuss the consequences of climate change for the security and will approve the alliance’s new strategic concept”.

