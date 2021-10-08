Blast hits mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing around 100
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. A blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz on October 8, TASS reports citing Aamaj News.
Around 100 people have been killed, dozens were wounded in the explosion.
The blast occurred at 13:30 local time (13:00 Yerevan time) during Friday prayers.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 15:15 ‘Servants, followers of Armenian Church must have unrestricted access to Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church’ – MFA
- 15:08 Blast hits mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing around 100
- 14:39 Armenian, Greek competition commissions sign memorandum of cooperation
- 14:25 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Novaya Gazeta’s editor and Filipino-American journalist
- 13:52 Turin, Italy, to host Eurovision 2022
- 13:38 ICJ to hold hearings on provisional measures against Azerbaijan Oct. 14-15
- 12:52 Armenian FM, Swedish Ambassador discuss regional security
- 11:38 Opposition disputes constitutionality of community enlargement law at high court
- 11:13 Coronavirus: 1202 new cases, 33 deaths in Armenia
- 09:59 Number of people injured in Japanese earthquake rises to 52
- 08:46 European Stocks up - 07-10-21
- 08:45 US stocks up - 07-10-21
- 08:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-10-21
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-10-21
- 08:43 Oil Prices Up - 07-10-21
- 10.07-21:30 Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion
- 10.07-20:17 Zakharova speaks about tendencies of geopolitical changes in South Caucasus
- 10.07-19:56 Reopening of the Chair of Armenology launched at Sapienza University of Rome
- 10.07-18:36 Armenian Ombudsman presents to Pope Francis torture of Armenian captives and border violations by Azerbaijanis
- 10.07-17:42 Armenian Ombudsman presents in Italian parliament solid evidence of Armenian captives tortured by Azerbaijanis
- 10.07-17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-10-21
- 10.07-17:38 Asian Stocks down - 07-10-21
- 10.07-17:24 Farewell ceremony for Armenia’s President held at Italian Presidential Palace
- 10.07-16:34 At Ucom only: TV sets at 10% discount + 1 month free uMix package + 4K TV channel
- 10.07-16:13 Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature
20:48, 10.03.2021
Viewed 3228 times Armenia will never be involved in any anti-Iran conspiracy – Nikol Pashinyan
15:15, 10.04.2021
Viewed 2851 times Armenian doctor awarded 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine
21:34, 10.03.2021
Viewed 2363 times “I am ready to take with me all mine field maps and I call on Aliyev to bring all captives” - Pashinyan
16:56, 10.02.2021
Viewed 2088 times Volume of investment programs in mining industry to reach about $4 bln: PM receives GeoProMining LLC representative
17:32, 10.02.2021
Viewed 2002 times Armenia’s pavilion opens at EXPO 2020 DUBAI