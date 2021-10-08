Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Blast hits mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing around 100

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. A blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz on October 8, TASS reports citing Aamaj News.

Around 100 people have been killed, dozens were wounded in the explosion.

The blast occurred at 13:30 local time (13:00 Yerevan time) during Friday prayers.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








