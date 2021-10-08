Armenian, Greek competition commissions sign memorandum of cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Competition Protection Commission of Armenia Gegham Gevorgyan and President of the Competition Commission of Greece Ioannis Lianos have signed a memorandum of cooperation in Greece, the Armenian CPC said in a statement.

In his remarks Gegham Gevorgyan said that the signing of the document puts the cooperation between the two commissions at a high level, which, according to him, will give a new impetus to the further development of the relations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan