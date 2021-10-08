Armenian FM, Swedish Ambassador discuss regional security

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received on October 8 Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson, the foreign ministry reports.

The officials highly valued the positive dynamics of the Armenian-Swedish relations in bilateral and multilateral formats, emphasizing the importance of activating the mutual visits in various levels and expanding the cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Minister Mirzoyan thanked the Swedish side for the constant support provided to the Armenian government’s reforms, which, he said, contributes to the strengthening of democratic institutions, human rights and rule of law in Armenia.

Touching upon the regional security-related issues, FM Mirzoyan stressed the necessity of the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

In the context of addressing the humanitarian problems caused by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, the Armenian FM in particular highlighted the importance of quick and unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives illegally held in Azerbaijan, as well as preservation of Armenian cultural, historical and religious heritage in the territories of Artsakh which came under the Azerbaijani control.

